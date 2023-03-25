WEST READING, Pa. — The Reading Hospital said it received 10 patients injured in the fiery explosion at the R.M. Palmer Company on Friday.

Immediately after the explosion, the hospital, which has a Level I trauma center, said it mobilized to receive casualties. Six TowerDIRECT ambulances, including its mass casualty incident vehicle, were sent to the nearby scene to provide medical direction, patient care, and transport, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

Of the 10 patients received, one was transferred to Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown, one was sent to St. Joseph Medical Center in Bern Township, two were admitted in good and fair condition, and the others were released after their treatment, the spokeswoman said.

VIDEO: Saturday morning news conference on West Reading explosion West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag and Police Chief Wayne Holben provide an update on the explosion at the R.M. Palmer Company chocolate factory.

Two people are confirmed dead in the explosion and five remain missing, officials said during a news conference late Saturday afternoon.

Authorities are investigating the possibility that a gas leak was responsible for the explosion according to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, but West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag told the media on Saturday that investigators will be exploring all possible causes.