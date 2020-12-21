WEST READING, Pa. - Thousands remain hospitalized with COVID-19 across Pennsylvania as the Pfizer vaccine makes its way to frontline workers in Berks County and the Moderna vaccine sits on deck.
"With the approval now of the emergency use authorization for the Moderna vaccine over the weekend, we have been allotted 198,000 of the Moderna vaccine and those doses will start arriving this week," said Dr. Rachel Levine, the state's health secretary.
Additionally, the Pfizer vaccine is poised to go beyond area hospital walls and start helping those high risk at nursing homes.
"Beginning next week," Levine said, "the federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens will start on site COVID-19 vaccination services for residents and staff of skilled nursing facilities across the state."
Levine said that even with the vaccine, you can still spread the virus and said until a majority of the population is properly vaccinated, mitigation efforts must remain.
"There is a light at the end of the tunnel," she said. "We have two safe and effective vaccines that are being rolled out as we speak. Right now, healthcare workers in Pennsylvania are getting the vaccine."
And Levine again warned people about getting together over the holidays.
"We are approaching Christmas and then New Year's, and it's so important for people to continue the mitigation measures that I just discussed in order to try and prevent a further hospital surge," Levine explained.