READING, Pa. – Family, friends, community members and medical staff at Reading Hospital came together Thursday night to honor and remember the hundreds of lives lost to COVID-19 in Berks County over the past year.
Tammy Koenig stood among the crowd at the Clock Tower on the Reading Hospital campus, wearing her late husband's favorite jacket.
"I'll never see him again," Koenig, of Reading, said. "I'm a widow at 54 years old."
Koenig lost her husband to COVID-19 in early February. She says he got the virus at work, suffered a collapsed lung and was put on a ventilator.
"I couldn't go and see him, either, until the day he had passed," she said.
Koenig's husband was represented at the memorial service by one of the 900 luminaries placed on the lawn.
"It's emotional," she said. "It's hard because I'll never see him again."
It was an emotional evening for everyone, including the staff at Reading Hospital.
"It's been chaotic at times, it has been nerve-racking at times, it has been exhausting at times," said Bill Jennings, president and CEO of the hospital. "It's really pushed everybody on the staff to their limits, and they keep coming back."
Jennings says the memorial is a chance for his team to reflect and grieve, too.
"We have, as a team, seen a considerable amount of death," Jennings said, "and it's an opportunity for us to come together really for the first time and recognize what we've been through."
Others came out to support friends, like Theresa Adams whose friend's husband died from the virus. She says the experience inspired her to take action.
"I started sewing masks," she explained. "Originally I just sewed about 50 a week and then I would get up to 250-300."
The global pandemic left devastated families in Berks County and far beyond.
"Why?" asked Koenig. "Why did this all have to happen?"
During the darkest of times, though, the light of strong communities always shines the brightest.