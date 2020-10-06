WEST READING, Pa. - Reading Hospital is hoping to take its fight against breast cancer on the road.
The Reading Hospital Foundation announced Tuesday that it has launched a campaign to raise $2 million over the next year to buy a mobile mammography unit.
The modified RV would provide routine breast cancer screenings for women who might not have access to such medical care.
"Regularly scheduled mammograms are an important part of a woman's healthcare routine," said Dr. Erik Rupard, the chief of hematology oncology at McGlinn Cancer Institute at Reading Hospital. "We know that for many women accessing services can be a hurdle."
In Berks County, 70.5% of women ages 50-74 had a mammogram in the past two years, according to Reading Hospital. That, officials said, is below the rate for all women in Pennsylvania (75.6%) and the United States. (77%).
Reading Hospital's mobile mammography unit would have the capacity to perform 20 breast cancer screenings each day. In the first year of operation, officials said their goal would be to schedule it for 200 days on the road, thus screening approximately 4,000 women.
"Every dollar raised for this initiative will help us purchase the Mobile Mammography Coach with a full suite of detection/imaging equipment, help fund communications to make women aware of this important service, and underwrite the cost of screening for the uninsured/underinsured women in our community," said Katherine Thornton, the foundation's president.
Diamond Credit Union has helped to put the foundation on a path to reaching its fundraising goal with the first donation to the campaign.
"We hope our donation inspires others to help in any way they can so that, together, we can provide life-saving access to care," said John Faust, the credit union's president and CEO.
Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer for women in Pennsylvania. Reading Hospital said more than 12,000 of the state's women are estimated to be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020.