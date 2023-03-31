WEST READING, Pa. - Reading Hospital Rehabilitation at Wyomissing (RHRW) is hosting an education event Saturday in recognition of Brain Injury Awareness Month.

The "Mind Your Brain" conference runs 8 a.m. to noon at the Reading Hospital Conference Center, Room 1.

Brain injury survivors, their families, caregivers and community members are invited to connect to resources and information that can help in their recovery.

Some of the topics addressed will be coping with brain injury, memory tools, mindfulness and meditation and community resources.

“Last year at Reading Hospital Rehabilitation at Wyomissing we admitted 133 patients with a brain injury diagnosis,” said Dr. Kelley Crozier, chair of the Department of Physician Medicine & Rehabilitation. “Events like these are critical so our patients and their care team have all the necessary resources as they continue to grow and heal after their injury. It is also a wonderful opportunity for patients to speak with, and encourage, each other.”

Event registration is required and space is limited. To register, or inquire about the virtual attendance option, contact Nicole Hartman at nicole.hartman@towerhealth.org