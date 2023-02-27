WEST READING, Pa. – Reading Hospital is hosting more mobile mammography screenings.
It announced screening events starting March 1, with 21 events through the end of April.
Screenings are open to all women 40 or older, or anyone at high risk.
Call Reading Hospital at 484-628-8611 to schedule an appointment.
All events are listed at towerhealth.org/MobileMammo. Current upcoming events include:
March
March 1 - Berks Community Health Center – Penn Street
March 8 – The Reading Hospital SurgiCenter at Spring Ridge
March 10 – Reading Hospital Main Campus - 6th Avenue (Clock Tower) Entrance
March 20 - Pottstown Cluster
March 22 – Boscov’s North
March 28 – Cabela’s – Hamburg
March 30 - Community Health and Dental Care – Pottstown
March 31 - Boyertown Area School District
April
April 1 – Wyomissing ATA Martial Arts
April 3 – Berks Encore – Fleetwood
April 5 – Berks Community Health Center – Oakbrook
April 11 – ACLAMO Pottstown
April 12 – Bayer Corporation – Myerstown
April 13 – Berks Encore – Strausstown
April 14 – Diamond Credit Union – Muhlenberg Branch
April 15 – TriCounty Health Network Event – Montgomery County Community College
April 19 – Brentwood Industries – Brentwood Drive
April 21 – Brentwood Industries – Spring Ridge Drive
April 26 - Community Health and Dental Care – Pottstown
April 27 – Albright College
April 28 – Diamond Credit Union – Royersford
"Our mobile mammography coach has the same advanced screening technology as our outpatient imaging facilities," said Katherine Thornton, president, Reading Hospital Foundation.
The American College of Radiology has granted the mobile mammography coach a three-year accreditation, Tower Health says. This accreditation demonstrates that women who use the mobile mammography unit will get the same patient care as they do at any of Tower Health's mammography imaging locations, with coordinated scheduling, testing, follow-up and referrals.