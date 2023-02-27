WEST READING, Pa. – Reading Hospital is hosting more mobile mammography screenings.

It announced screening events starting March 1, with 21 events through the end of April.

Screenings are open to all women 40 or older, or anyone at high risk.

Call Reading Hospital at 484-628-8611 to schedule an appointment.

All events are listed at towerhealth.org/MobileMammo. Current upcoming events include:

March

March 1 - Berks Community Health Center – Penn Street

March 8 – The Reading Hospital SurgiCenter at Spring Ridge

March 10 – Reading Hospital Main Campus - 6th Avenue (Clock Tower) Entrance

March 20 - Pottstown Cluster

March 22 – Boscov’s North

March 28 – Cabela’s – Hamburg

March 30 - Community Health and Dental Care – Pottstown

March 31 - Boyertown Area School District

April

April 1 – Wyomissing ATA Martial Arts

April 3 – Berks Encore – Fleetwood

April 5 – Berks Community Health Center – Oakbrook

April 11 – ACLAMO Pottstown

April 12 – Bayer Corporation – Myerstown

April 13 – Berks Encore – Strausstown

April 14 – Diamond Credit Union – Muhlenberg Branch

April 15 – TriCounty Health Network Event – Montgomery County Community College

April 19 – Brentwood Industries – Brentwood Drive

April 21 – Brentwood Industries – Spring Ridge Drive

April 26 - Community Health and Dental Care – Pottstown

April 27 – Albright College

April 28 – Diamond Credit Union – Royersford

"Our mobile mammography coach has the same advanced screening technology as our outpatient imaging facilities," said Katherine Thornton, president, Reading Hospital Foundation. 

The American College of Radiology has granted the mobile mammography coach a three-year accreditation, Tower Health says. This accreditation demonstrates that women who use the mobile mammography unit will get the same patient care as they do at any of Tower Health's mammography imaging locations, with coordinated scheduling, testing, follow-up and referrals.

Scroll down for comments if available