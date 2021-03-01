WEST READING, Pa. - The third vaccine to be approved for use in the fight against COVID-19 in the United States is being shipped to health care providers across the country.
The distribution comes as the demand for vaccinations in Berks County remains high, with many people on waiting lists. Doctors said adding the Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine to the arsenal can only help.
"I think the message should be the best vaccine is the one that you can get," said Dr. Debra Powell, the chief of infectious diseases at Reading Hospital.
Powell said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a viral vector vaccine. It's slightly different than the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are already being administered.
"They're saying about 72% effective for U.S. for all comers for COVID, but 85% against severe disease and 100% against hospitalization and death," Powell explained.
Johnson & Johnson's inoculation went through the same process as the others, and Powell said it's safe and effective. Plus, it doesn't require the extreme cold storage, which makes it easier to ship and store.
"We'll have 20 million in March and 100 million by June," said Dr. Paul Stoffels, Johnson & Johnson's chief scientific officer, "and this is a single-shot vaccine, so 100 million U.S. citizens will be able to get vaccinated before the summer with our vaccine, 20 million in the month of March and up to 100 by the end of June."
Stoffels said the single-dose vaccine will require a booster dose at some point, but more data is needed to determine the time frame.
Tower Health said it's hoping to get another shipment of vaccine from Pennsylvania next week.