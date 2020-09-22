Reading Hospital 500th COVID recovery celebration
Tower Health

WEST READING, Pa. - Reading Hospital has marked a milestone in its ongoing fight against the coronavirus.

The hospital announced Tuesday that it has sent home its 500th patient to recover from COVID-19 since Berks County's first case of the virus was reported by Pennsylvania health officials on March 18.

"This is an achievement worth recognizing and speaks to the high-quality care our team members provide in our community," said William M. Jennings, the hospital's president and CEO. "It has not been easy, but the smiles on the faces of the patients we send home make all the hard work more than worth it."

The hospital maintains a wall of paper hearts that is dedicated to all of the COVID-19 patients who have recovered and gone home.

As of Tuesday, Reading Hospital said it was treating 18 patients with COVID-19.

The number of patients with the virus who have died at the hospital stands at 120, according to the hospital's online data site.

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.