WEST READING, Pa. - Reading Hospital has marked a milestone in its ongoing fight against the coronavirus.
The hospital announced Tuesday that it has sent home its 500th patient to recover from COVID-19 since Berks County's first case of the virus was reported by Pennsylvania health officials on March 18.
"This is an achievement worth recognizing and speaks to the high-quality care our team members provide in our community," said William M. Jennings, the hospital's president and CEO. "It has not been easy, but the smiles on the faces of the patients we send home make all the hard work more than worth it."
The hospital maintains a wall of paper hearts that is dedicated to all of the COVID-19 patients who have recovered and gone home.
As of Tuesday, Reading Hospital said it was treating 18 patients with COVID-19.
The number of patients with the virus who have died at the hospital stands at 120, according to the hospital's online data site.