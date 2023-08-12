Reading Hospital named America's 5th-most beautiful hospital

WEST READING, Pa. — Reading Hospital in West Reading, Pa., has received national recognition as the fifth-most "beautiful" hospital in America.

The hospital was one of 50 nominees across the country, and it garnered nearly 35,000 votes in Soliant's "Most Beautiful Hospitals" contest.

The annual contest seeks out hospitals "that are not only beautiful but have unique designs and elements such as soothing art, gardens, or supportive staff that know that laughter is sometimes the best medicine," according to a Soliant press release.

Reading Hospital — which features a 97-year-old brick and limestone building — received 34,868 votes in the contest. It came in behind Providence Hospital of Mobile, Ala. (120,086), Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center of Downey, Calif. (62,195), Guthrie Troy Community Hospital of Troy, Pa. (51,912), and White Plains Hospital of White Plains, N.Y. (50,688).