WEST READING, Pa. - Reading Hospital has named the Vice President of Hospital-Based Outpatient Services for Reading Hospital – Tower Health.
Robert P. Paul, MBA, will provide administrative and operational leadership for 24 hospital-based primary and specialty care practices. He provides administrative oversight to the Family Medicine, OB/GYN, and Psychiatry Residency Programs. In addition, he will assume oversight of Laboratory Services.
A media release describes Paul as a Berks County native and graduate of Holy Name High School as well as Alvernia University.
Paul began as a phlebotomist in Reading Hospital’s laboratory in 1978. Over the years, he has served in numerous positions, most recently as Senior Director of Hospital-Based Practices.