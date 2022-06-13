Robert Paul, Tower Health

WEST READING, Pa. - Reading Hospital has named the Vice President of Hospital-Based Outpatient Services for Reading Hospital – Tower Health.

Robert P. Paul, MBA, will provide administrative and operational leadership for 24 hospital-based primary and specialty care practices. He provides administrative oversight to the Family Medicine, OB/GYN, and Psychiatry Residency Programs. In addition, he will assume oversight of Laboratory Services.

A media release describes Paul as a Berks County native and graduate of Holy Name High School as well as Alvernia University.

Paul began as a phlebotomist in Reading Hospital’s laboratory in 1978. Over the years, he has served in numerous positions, most recently as Senior Director of Hospital-Based Practices. 

