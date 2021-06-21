WEST READING, pa. - Doctors are keeping their eyes on a new COVID-19 variant that's spreading across the country. It's known as the Delta Variant.
The CDC says the variant could become the country's dominant strain of the virus.
Reading Hospital's Chief of Infectious Diseases is sharing more about it.
"It initially came out of India and now it's predominant variant in the UK and we're also seeing it in the U.S," says Reading Hospital's Chief of Infectious Diseases, Doctor Debra Powell.
Powell says the Delta variant is being seen in Pennsylvania. We're seeing new variants emerge and this will keep happening as long as COVID keeps circulating in the community."
Dr. Powell says those who are fully vaccinated are well protected against the Delta variant.
"Really the chance of those people who are fully vaccinated getting COVID is less than 1% so we still believe they are pretty well protected with these vaccines. The concern is for the people that haven't gotten vaccines yet so we want to encourage them to go and get vaccinated now," continued Powell.
Last week, President Joe Biden expressed concern for people who aren't vaccinated, especially young people who socialize without masks.
According to the state, more than 58% of adults are fully vaccinated.