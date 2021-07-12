READING, Pa. - For the first time in more than 17 months, Reading Hospital is reporting zero inpatients being treated for COVID-19.
"It feels wonderful actually, so this is quite a relief for everyone," said Reading Hospital Chief of Infectious Diseases Dr. Debra Powell.
She has been on the frontlines of it all from the very beginning.
"I want to commend the entire population for wearing masks when we needed them to, the social distancing and it really did work and it really shows in the numbers we have currently," said Dr. Powell.
To date, the hospital has treated more than 3,200 patients who tested positive for the virus.
Dr. Powell credits the vaccine for helping to drive the numbers down.
"We're still going to be monitoring patients, testing the appropriate patients for COVID," said Powell.
However, she is stressing the fact that we are not out of this pandemic yet, as the Delta variant continues to circulate throughout parts of the country.
She said both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are proving to be effective against it.
"So, what we want to do is get people vaccinated still because we're not at that herd immunity level in certain areas of our country. There are pockets of very few vaccinated individuals which will allow this to kind of mutate and form more variants," said Dr. Powell.
Dr. Powell tells us she believes we will see these new variants circulating, like the flu. She said we should expect that we will need boosters down the road, it is just a question of how frequently.