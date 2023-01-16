RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa. – A tragic, multi-car crash has many in Berks County mourning. The wreck near Fleetwood in Ruscombmanor Township claimed the life of a Reading Hospital nurse and wounded three others.
Emergency crews responded to a four-vehicle crash in the 3600 block of Pricetown Road just after 6:30 a.m. Monday.
First responders found the victim, 61-year-old Wanda Matuszak of Fleetwood, deceased at the scene.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, multiple witnesses reported a white van traveling east on Pricetown Road at a high rate of speed and passing cars in a marked no-passing zone prior to the collision.
The driver of that van — one of the four vehicles involved — is in critical condition at Reading Hospital.
Two other drivers involved suffered minor injuries.
Diane Conrad lives on Pricetown Road, and says she heard the crash and stepped outside to find multiple vehicles stopped outside of her home near the Glenview Drive intersection.
She says Pricetown Road is known for speeding.
"This road is horrible," she said. "At 6:30 in the morning when I leave for work, with the way the lights are set up, sometimes it takes me five minutes to get out on the road."
President and CEO of Reading Hospital Dr. Charles F. Barbera released a statement, saying, "Everyone at Tower Health–Reading Hospital is saddened to learn of the passing of our long-time colleague and friend, Wanda Matuszak."
"She was deeply committed to her patients and highly respected for her skill and compassion," Barbera wrote. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this time."
State police said the investigation is ongoing.