READING, Pa. - Cases of COVID-19 continue to surge across the state.
In Berks County, officials with Reading Hospital say they are bracing for what could be the most difficult point of the pandemic yet.
However, the hospital is also getting ready for potential relief from the much-anticipated vaccine.
"There has been some guidance from the department of health and Reading Hospital has submitted its formal application, as of last week, to be a vaccination site and we're in the process of procuring the necessary equipment,” William Jennings, President and CEO of Reading Hospital tells 69 News.
The potential for a vaccine, and access to it, is the good news. The bad news is that Keystone State just set another record for highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday, the department of health reported an increase of 4,711 additional positive cases. Bringing the statewide total to 243,368 cases.
"As the weather changes, more people stay indoors and the traditional flu season picks up - and we're starting to enter into that season. We're preparing for that to put a strain on the system,” Jennings says.
It’s one of the reasons staff at the hospital have been putting new measures in place. Reading Hospital has been stockpiling personal protective equipment for medical staff. They've set up a large medical tent near the front entrance of the emergency department in anticipation for high volumes of people and the hospital has also established COVID cohort units; which will help keep Covid patients separated from non-Covid patients.
Jennings says one of the biggest changes and improvements at the hospital, since the spring, is the ability to do in-house testing; which allows doctors to provide care more rapidly.
"In the spring, we had no ability to do in house testing; and in the last few weeks we've gotten up to forty or fifty percent of our COVID tests being conducted in house,” Jennings says.