WEST READING, Pa. - A surge in COVID-19 patients is impacting Reading Hospital's emergency department.
Hospital officials said Wednesday that they have set up a tent outside the emergency department so that healthcare workers can evaluate and treat more patients.
"Patient care in the Emergency Department is based on a triage system," said Dr. Brian Lahmann, the hospital's chair of emergency medicine. "This means patients presenting with severe and life-threatening medical conditions are seen immediately. Those with less severe conditions are seen after the most severe and critical patients are evaluated and treated."
The tent is open Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m., and provides eight additional areas to evaluate and treat patients.
Officials are asking people who have urgent but non-life-threatening health issues to go to an urgent care clinic or schedule a virtual visit.