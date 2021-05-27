READING, Pa. | Reading Hospital announced its plans to ease visiting restrictions as the COVID pandemic slowly declines, officials state.
The new policy will reportedly go into effect on June 1, according to a hospital press release, and will allow greater ease for patients and visitors.
Though the hospital will still require masks to be worn at all times and temperature checks at the entrances, a lot will have changed come June.
Some changes will include longer visiting hours starting from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., less limitations in waiting rooms, and fewer restrictions on family members or legal guardians who wish to accompany patients in different areas of the hospital.
These new guidelines and many more will be awaiting patients in the next month. The hospital hopes as more people are vaccinated and the spread continues to decline, the greater freedom they can give patients and visitors, officials say.
For more specific information as well as other COVID regulations that are still in place, check out the hospital website.