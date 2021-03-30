WEST READING, Pa. — A plan to honor the hundreds of lives lost to COVID-19 in Berks County is on hold for another week.
The Reading Hospital and the Reading Hospital Foundation have postponed their memorial ceremony to next Thursday, April 8, at 7 p.m., rain or shine. It was originally scheduled to take place Wednesday evening.
The ceremony will take place on the lawn in front of the hospital's clock tower at Sixth Avenue and Spruce Street in West Reading.
One luminaria for each person who died will be placed around the fountain and along the lawn. Those wishing to dedicate a luminaria in honor of a loved one lost to COVID-19 or one who defeated the virus can do so by going to the hospital's website. All luminaria donations will be designated to the COVID-19 Response Fund.
William M. Jennings, the hospital's president and CEO, and Tom Adil, the hospital's director of spiritual care, will offer remarks and lead those who attend in a moment of silence. Also, Dr. Mark Woodland, the hospital's chair of obstetrics and gynecology, will share a reflective poem he penned.
Masks must be worn, and to comply with physical distancing guidelines, the hospital is limiting the number of participants to 192. Those who wish to attend can register in advance by going to the hospital's website or by calling 484-628-HELP (4357).
Guests can park in the Spruce Street garage.