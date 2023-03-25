READING, Pa. - The Reading Hospital says they received ten patients injured in the R.M. Palmer Company explosion on Friday.

Immediately after the explosion, the Reading Hospital mobilized to receive casualties. Six TowerDIRECT ambulances, including their Mass Casualty Incident vehicle, arrived at the scene to provide medical direction, patient care, and transport to the Reading Hospital.

Of the ten patients received, one was transferred to the Lehigh Valley Hospital, one to Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, two have been admitted and are in good and fair condition, and the others have been discharged.