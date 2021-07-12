WEST READING, Pa. - Reading Hospital announced Monday that it had zero COVID-19 inpatients for the first time in 17 months. Reading Hospital reports the daily census is counted at midnight.
To date, Reading Hospital has treated 3,225 COVID-19 inpatients.
“Our team worked tirelessly over the last 17 months to provide high-quality care for all of our patients,” said Therese Sucher, Reading Hospital Interim President and CEO. “This announcement would not be possible without their continued effort and dedication to the health of our community. While the pandemic is not over, and our team is aware another COVID-19 inpatient could present at any moment we do feel it is important to recognize this milestone.”
Debra Powell, MD, Chief Division of Infectious Disease and Medical Director Infection Prevention added, “It is no coincidence that as vaccination rates in the county increased, the inpatient population of COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased at our hospital. I hope this demonstrates the value of the vaccine to those who are still considering vaccination.”
Even as cases have declined, COVID-19 is still in our community and variants of the virus present a greater risk to those who are not vaccinated. “Each of the approved vaccines has proven safe and remarkably successful in preventing the spread of the virus,” Dr. Powell said. “We encourage all eligible individuals to get vaccinated for their own safety and the safety of their family and friends.”
The COVID-19 vaccine is currently available for everyone over the age of 12. Individuals ages 12 through 17 will receive the Pfizer vaccine, and are required to have a legal guardian with them for the duration of the vaccination appointment.
The COVID-19 vaccine clinic is located at 1000 Tuckerton Road in Muhlenberg Township. Appointments are still available, but not required, to receive the vaccine.