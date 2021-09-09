WEST READING, Pa. — As cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in Berks County, Reading Hospital is taking steps to contain the virus' spread within its walls.
The hospital announced Thursday that it has revised its policy for visitors on its West Reading campus to allow for only one visitor per patient per day, effective immediately.
The Reading Hospital Rehabilitation at Wyomissing in Spring Township will continue to follow the guidelines set by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, which allow visitors only when deemed medically necessary, officials said.
The hospital said it made the move as COVID-positive prevalence in Berks County now exceeds 10%, according to the most recent analysis.
"We are committed to the health and safety of our patients, staff, and visitors," said Rosemary Wurster, the hospital's vice president and chief nursing officer. "We will continue to monitor the prevalence of COVID in our communities and follow the recommended guidelines of health agencies and adjust our visitation policies accordingly."
The hospital said it requires all of its employees, patients, and visitors, regardless of their vaccination status, to wear a mask while inside any of its facilities.
Tower Health, Reading Hospital's parent system, is also requiring all 14,000 of its employees to get a COVID-19 vaccination.