WEST READING, Pa. - Health officials are sounding the alarm about a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases.
Pennsylvania added more than 11,000 daily cases Thursday, with Berks seeing its biggest daily increase, adding more than 460 cases.
Officials say there are more than 5,000 COVID-19 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals. They are monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the commonwealth, attempting to limit the strain on area hospitals.
"We have seen that a number of counties in Pennsylvania have only a few intensive care beds left or actually no intensive care beds left in their county," said state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.
In Berks County, as many health officials foretold, recent gatherings are leading to a rise in cases.
"I think we are seeing an uptick right now we kinda predicted this would happen as people were going more indoors and traveling over the holidays," said Dr. Debra Powell with Reading Hospital.
But, due to treatment options like the use of steroids and high-flow oxygen, keeping people off of ventilators, deaths are down compared to earlier in the pandemic.
"We're seeing patients and healthy young people who are getting tested that are positive so that's kind of bringing our numbers, the percentage of deaths down because the denominator is increasing," Powell said.
Additionally, Reading Hospital is not at capacity or being overwhelmed due to current cases, but hospital officials say they are prepared for any potential continued surge.
"We have made plans for surge capacity so as we are over 100 percent of our capacity we have to look for additional bed space," Powell said.
Powell says there will be more information in the coming days regarding the vaccine and treatment of the virus itself.