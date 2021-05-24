READING, Pa. - The CDC says the U.S. has reached a milestone in its fight against COVID-19. In 25 states, including Pennsylvania, at least 50% of adults have been fully or partially vaccinated.
"This is great news for everyone. It gives the virus less opportunity to find susceptible hosts. So, we're increasing herd immunity. We're getting there," says Dr. Debra Powell, Chief of the Center for Infectious Diseases, Reading Hospital.
On Monday, Pfizer administered its first COVID-19 booster shots. The biopharmaceutical company is looking into whether the booster will be safe in combination with another vaccine that helps prevent illnesses like pneumonia.
"Earlier, they didn't want us to be giving a vaccine with another vaccine within two weeks. Now they're saying we're allowed to give different vaccines at the same time. So, they can combine this with maybe the flu shot," said Dr. Powell.
Doctors say people who've been vaccinated will likely need a booster shot at some point. There are plenty available vaccines in the region.
"The vaccine is safe, effective and it's highly available right now. A lot of vaccine centers, including ours, you can walk in and get a vaccine the same day," said Dr. Powell.