WEST READING, Pa. — This Saturday will be one year since the first person in Berks County died from complications resulting from COVID-19.
The 94-year-old woman died at Reading Hospital on March 27, one day after being admitted and testing positive for the coronavirus, according to the coroner.
Since then, the coroner's office has reported 854 additional COVID-19 deaths in Berks County.
"To all those who suffered a devastating loss due to the pandemic, everyone at Reading Hospital and Tower Health expresses our sincere condolences," said William M. Jennings, the hospital's president and CEO.
Next Wednesday, March 31, at 7 p.m., Reading Hospital and the Reading Hospital Foundation will honor the lives lost with a memorial ceremony at the hospital's clock tower on Sixth Avenue in West Reading.
One luminary for each person who died will be placed around the fountain and along the front lawn.
Jennings and Tom Adil, the hospital's director of spiritual care, will offer remarks and lead those who attend in a moment of silence. Also, Dr. Mark Woodland, the hospital's chair of obstetrics and gynecology, will share a reflective poem he authored.
"We understand the significant impact COVID-19 has had on our community," Jennings said. "We spent much of last year away from family and friends. We wanted to provide a space for our team members and the community to come together to reflect and honor those we lost to COVID-19."
Masks must be worn, and to comply with physical distancing guidelines, the hospital is limiting the number of participants to 192. Those who wish to attend can register in advance by going to the hospital's website or by calling 484-628-HELP (4357).
Guests can park in the Spruce Street garage.
The ceremony has a rain date of Thursday, April 1.
As of Tuesday, Reading Hospital has 58 inpatients with COVID-19. Four of them are intensive care and on a ventilator.
