WEST READING, Pa. - Reading Hospital is offering students a chance at full tuition scholarship.

The hospital is offering 10 tuition packages of nearly $18,000 for surgical technology students at Reading Hospital School of Health Sciences.

Officials say accepted students will receive a scholarship of approximately $17,800. The students will be required to cover program fees, estimated at $2,500. The students will also be asked to commit to three years of employment at Reading Hospital.

The current class of four students were also provided a prorated two-year scholarship.

Surgical technologists work side-by-side with surgeons, registered nurses, anesthesia care providers, and other multi-disciplinary healthcare team members to provide quality patient care in the operating room, Reading Hospital writes in a media release.

The deadline to apply is June 17th.

For additional information, or to apply, to the Reading Hospital School of Health Sciences, click here or call 484-628-0100.

