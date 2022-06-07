WEST READING, Pa. - Reading Hospital is offering students a chance at full tuition scholarship.
The hospital is offering 10 tuition packages of nearly $18,000 for surgical technology students at Reading Hospital School of Health Sciences.
Officials say accepted students will receive a scholarship of approximately $17,800. The students will be required to cover program fees, estimated at $2,500. The students will also be asked to commit to three years of employment at Reading Hospital.
The current class of four students were also provided a prorated two-year scholarship.
Surgical technologists work side-by-side with surgeons, registered nurses, anesthesia care providers, and other multi-disciplinary healthcare team members to provide quality patient care in the operating room, Reading Hospital writes in a media release.
The deadline to apply is June 17th.
For additional information, or to apply, to the Reading Hospital School of Health Sciences, click here or call 484-628-0100.