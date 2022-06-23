WEST READING, Pa. - Reading Hospital has received a full three-year accreditation as a Level I Trauma Center, the Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation has announced.
The accreditation is effective Oct. 1. It is the highest level of accreditation available for trauma care.
Reading Hospital Trauma Center is the first and only trauma center in Berks County serving patients in the region with the most life-threatening injuries. It has been accredited since 2005.
In 2021, the center evaluated and treated 3,527 patients, according to Reading Hospital President Charles F. Barbera.
A clinical survey team from the foundation in March met on-site with hospital and trauma leaders, sub-specialty liaisons and multidisciplinary care team representatives.
Strengths of the Reading Hospital Trauma program identified by the site survey team and supported by the foundation’s Board of Directors include administrative commitment to providing trauma care to the community, strong trauma faculty and collaborative and engaged subspecialty liaisons.
Also, a full complement of trauma advanced practitioners, the ability to leverage the electronic medical record into patient care optimization, state-of-the-art trauma resuscitation unit and dedicated trauma administration offices, robust and innovative integration of videotaping of trauma resuscitations to support operating room notification and quality improvement initiatives.
Several team members also were recognized for their role in the program.
Level I accreditation indicates the trauma center provides multidisciplinary treatment and specialized resources for trauma patients, conducts trauma research, has a surgical residency program and treats at least 600 major trauma patients per year.
“Congratulations to the stellar Level I Trauma Center team at Reading Hospital,” Barbera said. “When a traumatic injury occurs, every second counts and I am so proud that we have the experienced team which provides life-saving care to those in need, right here in our community.”