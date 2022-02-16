READING, Pa. – It all started when Craig Poole, the general manager and president of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in downtown Reading, noticed a trifecta of trouble involving his staff.
"In three days, three different people that work here got a[n] eviction or vacate sign, 30 days," said Craig Poole.
He sees it as a problem in Reading and beyond — so concerning that he gave it a name.
"I call it an 'evictiondemic,'" Poole said.
From a name for the problem, to an impassioned social media post involving rapidly rising rent, and more people facing the prospect of needing a new place to live.
"They were told to vacate because the lease was going from $900 to $1,400, and they were put out on the street," Poole said. "They have 30 days."
Poole says he knows most landlords are facing the same cost struggles during the current rising inflation, but he is looking for other ways to address the problem.
"It's not a homeless problem, it's an eviction problem," Poole said, "and how do we solve that?"
For starters, he paired up one of his three employees — a mother also dealing with new medical bills — with Habitat For Humanity.
Another option being explored is known as land banking.
"We get a property, a sizable property," Poole explained. "We put one- and two-bedroom apartments in it. It's not for profit; it's for people people to live in, if there's an eviction, that have a credit score."
Now, as he continues to help some struggling staff members, he knows there are more people more out there who are facing the same challenges, but he also knows there are more people who can help.
"The best idea, quickly and efficiently, that's the best idea," Poole said. "Not enabling people but building a new life for them."