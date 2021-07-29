READING, Pa. – Flames ripped through a home on the corner of Muhlenberg and Orange Streets in Reading Thursday morning, killing a 9-year-old boy and injuring others.
Reading house fire kills 9-year-old Amanda E. Stout Elementary student
"It's just very traumatic," said neighbor Naykiro Ramirez.
Ramirez says he and other neighbors watched in horror as firefighters worked to rescue the people trapped inside and put out the flames.
"My friends down the block they're like, 'The house is on fire,' Ramirez said. "I run down and see my friend and he's just crying."
Crews were able to rescue three people — two kids and one adult. They were all taken to the hospital but a 9-year-old Amanda E. Stout Elementary student was killed.
The boy died at the hospital after being rushed from the scene of the fire in the 900 block of Muhlenberg Street, reported the Berks County coroner.
"I knew those people by playing with their kids," Ramirez said. "They're always on the block, we all socialize, we're all family around here."
The young victim's name is not being released at this time but Reading School District says its crisis team has been activated and in-person grief counseling will be available for students, staff and families on Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"You see it in real life and you can't un-see that type of stuff," said Ramirez.
Investigators are still working to figure out what caused the deadly fire.
Julia Rose
Reporter
