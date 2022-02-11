READING, Pa. -- Days after filing a complaint with the feds, Reading's director of human resources has been suspended.
The city says the suspension is not related to the complaint, but this isn't the first time this administration has been involved in some controversy.
The city's Director of Human Resources says one of the Mayor's top aides sent her inappropriate text messages and she complained.
Now she's suspended.
The mayor says-- the two things aren't related.
In a complaint to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Reading's HR director accuses Mayor Eddie Moran's former special assistant of sending inappropriate text messages and making lewd comments.
Aida Acevedo says after she reported the behavior, she was subjected to retaliation.
She filed a formal complaint with the EEOC earlier this week, and now she's been suspended.
In an email to 69 News, a spokesman for the mayor says that in January, the city decided to place its H-R director on leave while it investigated matters unrelated to the EEOC complaint.
The city says "The mayor postponed the decision because the individual requested leave for personal reasons." The statement goes on to say "The Mayor granted the leave as an act of compassion" and intended to place her on leave when she returned." The statement says, "To be clear, the decision was made well before the complaint was lodged."
The city said previously that the special assistant named in the EEOC complaint no longer works for the city.
Back in November, a former city solicitor sued the mayor and the city. She claims Mayor Moran sexually harassed her... then fired her after she rebuffed his advances.
The Mayor has denied those allegations.
The attorney for the HR Director said in a statement that the city will have a hard time attracting the best and brightest women in this environment.
The city says it does not tolerate any kind of harassment,