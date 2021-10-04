READING, Pa. – Reading City Council at a special meeting Monday night introduced the ordinances that will be needed to adopt a 2022 budget before the end of the calendar year.
Mayor Eddie Moran announced details of the $94.8 million spending plan on Friday.
The most important aspect — which is often the most contentious — is what will happen to the property taxes which are paid by city property owners.
Moran's proposed budget, however, calls for taxes to remain at the current level of 18.12 mills.
If the budget is approved by council as a final plan in December, city property owners will continue to pay 18.12 for each $1,000 of assessed property value, or $1,812 for a property assessed at $100,000.
On Friday, Moran noted that with stabilized finances, the city is on track to exit Act 47 sometime after July 1, 2022. Act 47 is the state's plan for financially distressed cities.
The city has been part of Act 47 since November 2009, which allowed the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to provide oversight of Reading's financial management.
As part of Act 47, the city was permitted to implement a commuter tax of 1.3% for those who worked in the city but lived in another municipality.
Council voted during the special meeting to authorize solicitor Fred Lachat to petition the Court of Common Pleas to retain the commuter tax in 2022 through the termination of Act 47.
Lachat said the city has had to take the same legal action each year in order to levy the commuter tax.
Lachat said he investigated whether the city might be able to retain the commuter tax as an annual measure after Act 47, but said it can only apply to the point of exit.
In addition to the introduction of the tax rate ordinance, the administration introduced ordinances for the actual general fund budget, a capital budget plan, the trash and recycling fees and the details on how the city plans to spend the $61 million it is receiving from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Specific details on most of the ordinances, though, are not yet clearly defined.
Finance Director Jamar Kelly said, as an example, the city put the solid waste contract out for bid in September and is still waiting for the results of the bidding process before there can be any adjustments to the trash fees.
Kelly also said that while the administration has recommended how the city plans to spend $41 million of the American Rescue Plan funds, the remainder will be determined following public input hearings scheduled for Nov. 4 and Nov. 10.
Moran has recommended spending funds to help communities in the city by aiding the homeless population, addressing blight and the rehabilitation of properties, making upgrades in city parks and implementing a sidewalk repair grant program for homeowners and business owners.
Managing Director Abraham Amoros said details of the budget and the proposed ordinances will be available on the city's website.