READING, Pa. – Reading City Council is looking to give some leeway to drivers who park at meters in the city.
Council introduced a new ordinance Monday night to limit the hours of parking meter enforcement zones to Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. The ordinance would also exempt Saturdays from enforcement along with the current exemptions of Sundays and holidays.
Council said there are currently no time limits on parking enforcement from Mondays through Saturdays.
"I think this is a sign of good faith to our residents and to our visitors to be a bit more lenient about time frames, especially with the revenue the amusement tax brings to us," said Councilwoman Donna Reed.
Council President Jeffrey Waltman said prior to voting on the ordinance in two weeks, council will get input from the parking authority.
Councilwoman Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz added that she is getting a lot of complaints from constituents over the cost of parking tickets.
Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said it will be critical for council to have an open and honest discussion with the parking authority to understand their goals.
"The bottom line is, if we don't do what we need to do with this, we're going to have the symphony not wanting to stay in the city, and that would be a tragedy," she said.
Also at Monday's meeting, councilmembers heard from representatives of the Berks County Convention Center Authority, who said the parking rates for downtown garages are becoming a deterrent to attendance at events at the Santander Area, Santander Performing Arts Center and other venues.
Fire station funding
Council approved ordinances to authorize the appropriation of $4 million from the city's construction fund and the allocation of $5 million from the city's American Rescue Plan funds to complete the funding for the new fire station being constructed at North Ninth and Marion streets.
The total cost of the project, which is slated to be completed late this year, is $10.4 million.