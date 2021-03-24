READING, Pa. – The Reading school board on Wednesday night voted 7-2 to approve the administration's recommendation to implement a hybrid learning option for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.
Last week, during the committee-of-the-whole board meeting, Superintendent Khalid N. Mumin presented his plan to offer hybrid learning and bring back to the classroom most students, with some beginning on April 19.
As a result of concerns from board members, the district placed a public opinion survey on its website.
During a large portion of the 3-hour-long meeting Wednesday, Mumin restated his plan and reasoning for the recommendations.
The hybrid learning option will be offered to students in K-8 and will be implemented in a phased approach, but the entirely remote learning option will still be available. High school students — except those designated in specialty programs — will remain fully virtual in their learning.
Mumin also provided the results of the survey, which found 53% of parents of children in kindergarten through eighth grade were in favor of remaining in remote learning for the rest of the academic year. The survey also indicated that 54.4% of teachers wanted to continue teaching virtually off site.
Mumin said it is morally correct to listen to the 46.6% of parents who want the option of sending their children to in-person learning two days per week.
"Our job as an administration is to put measures in place to ensure safety," Mumin said. "It's a complex and difficult balance to achieve." He added, "Education, at times — and I have to be very straightforward — is not at the convenience of adults. Education is for the kids."
At times, the virtual meeting attracted more than 1,000 viewers to the live stream. Several viewers who signed up for public comment made passionate pleas to the board on both sides.
William Elsasser asked if the board was making a decision based on politics or "real facts." He asked, "If it is safe to go back, then why are we holding a virtual meeting? How much money will it cost to go back for just a few weeks?"
Jayme Eenigenburg said the plan was reasonable and cautious.
"Please allow this plan to go forward," Eenignburg said. "My own children are struggling. A lot of time was taken for discussing the teachers' feelings," she said of the board meeting last week. "I wonder why the teachers' union has not spoken during meetings if the board is so concerned about their feelings."
School board members say it's not just students and parents from whom they're facing mounting pressure.
"We're feeling the pressure from Gov. Wolf wanting classrooms to resume, we're hearing it from President Biden," said school board President Robin Costenbader-Jacobs.
Still, not everyone was on board with the hybrid reopening plan. Board members Becky Ellis and Ashley Jones cast the dissenting votes.
"We are experiencing an increase of 564% since we made the decision in August,” Ellis said, referring to the rise in COVID cases since the district initially decided to conduct school fully online at the start of the academic year. "Ethically speaking, I cannot vote to send our teachers and students back to school. There is a high possibility that we are putting children and staff and the community in harm's way."
Jones suggested the district should not rush into a decision and should instead make sure it is fully prepared for the fall. "Let's try to make sure we don't fail in the future by making sure we prepare ourselves in the present," she said.
Kimberly Jones, president of the Reading Educational Support Professionals Union, and Rebecca Titus, president of the Reading Education Association, both said overwhelming majorities of their members are opposed to in-person learning.
"Before COVID, many buildings were in states of disrepair," Titus said. "You had an opportunity to address these concerns over the past year while we were virtual. You cannot build this plane as we fly it. To bring staff and members back before properly preparing buildings is reckless. The students and the staff deserve more."
Costenbader-Jacobson called Titus's assessment incorrect.
"I want to make sure our community, taxpayers, constituents and district employees are aware that this board has made it a priority to correct the safety and environments by installing, maintaining and inspecting HVAC systems," Costenbader-Jacobson said.
She added, "We approved and spent $17.5 million in 2020 and 2021, with additional plans costing $15.5 million. To think that we have not been doing anything is totally incorrect. Please know and accept that you and your safety and health are our priority."
District teacher Maria Lester said Reading simply has too many students for adequate social distancing.
"I want to see my students face to face, but we understand the risks involved," Lester said. "We have now established an 8-month routine where everyone knows what is expected of them. Use the final months to conceive a thoughtful plan that will put students in the best possible position for the start of the (next) school year."
Parent Sujheiry Rodriquez told the board virtual learning is not appropriate for special-needs students who are dependent on interaction with teachers. "We are over 120 days into this school year," Rodriguez said. "We have prolonged this long enough. The ball is in your court and it's time to play offense."
Director Dave Myers said the decision to resume any in-person learning was not an easy one. "But in the end, this is a question about the confidence in the leadership of the school district," he said. "The administration has a significant burden to ensure we are safe."
Mumin also ackowledged, "There is no easy decision in these times when dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in regard to returning children to school."
The reopening plan states:
- All teachers and staff will return to school buildings on April 6.
- Children in pre-K through fourth grade will have an option to begin a hybrid model beginning April 19. In the hybrid model, students would attend Mondays and Wednesdays, or Tuesdays and Thursdays. All classes would be virtual on Fridays. The adjusted school day would be from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Students with specialty programs will be allowed to attend in person four days a week to meet their instructional needs.
- Beginning May 3, the hybrid model will be offered for students in fifth through eighth grade, with an adjusted schedule of 9:30 a.m. until 2:50 p.m.
- Most students in ninth through 12th grades will remain virtual, except for designated students in specialty programs. Those students could return on May 3.
- Teachers will be able to make in-person appointments with students to meet in classrooms, as needed.
- Individual HEPA filter units will be placed in every classroom.
- There will be a districtwide investment in heating, ventilation and air conditioning needs, especially in the three middle school buildings.
More information about the reopening plan will be available on the district website.