News Alert
Reading kicks off planning for City's 275th anniversary
READING, Pa. - Moving toward the future, while honoring the past.
The countdown to Reading's 275th birthday has begun. Plans are underway to mark the anniversary one year from now with a big, day-long celebration, capped off with a large public event on Penn Street, and perhaps also, the Santander Arena. There are also plans for a New Year's Eve bash, a parade, and planting flower bulbs in the fall that will bloom next spring.
"It's not just one celebration we're going to be hosting," said Laura Reppert, a special event coordinator for the City. "The whole year is going to be full of different celebrations.""We hope that in 275 years they're as proud of Reading as we are right now," said Reed.
The City is calling on people interested in volunteering to help organize or sponsor celebrations. The City also unveiled its commemorative logo for the milestone.
"Our country is going to be 250 years in 2026, so, interesting to think about that our City older than our country," said Reppert.
City Councilwoman Donna Reed's ancestors first came to Reading in the 1700s.
"We are the classic American melting pot," said Reed. "People have come here because it's been a refuge it's been a place of opportunity for generations."
Officials want this celebration to respect the past and represent the city's promising future.
Berks Area News
- Governor Mifflin community comes together after shooting, death of student
- Parking lot in Mount Penn up for auction
- Reading kicks off planning for City's 275th anniversary
- Home damaged by fire in Fleetwood, multiple animals rescued
- Man wanted in Reading for sexual assault
- Berks churches open doors for community support after recent shootings
- RPD: Man arrested in shooting that resulted from ongoing dispute
- Crews respond to fire in Fleetwood
- Berks coroner's office looking for next of kin
- Authorities denounce gun violence after Reading park shooting
Lehigh Valley News
- Survey shows inflation a major stressor for many Americans
- Cases of the flu, common cold on the rise over the last few weeks
- Former 69 News reporter discusses covering Ukraine refugee crisis overseas
- Pennsylvanians weigh in on if daylight saving time should be all year round
- Northampton County's election director resigns
- Local, state lawmakers react after Ukrainian president addresses Congress, asks for more US help
- Easton honoring frontline workers with free apples
- Manufacturers, dealers ready to show off their displays of vehicles at Lehigh Valley Auto Show
- Easton police continue to investigate double fatal shooting
- 3 charged with stealing used cooking oil from restaurant in Wilson
Sign Up for Breaking News
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Live updates: US says Russian troops stalled outside Kyiv
- Parking lot in Mount Penn up for auction
- Fed begins inflation fight with key rate hike, more to come
- NJ to study environmental impacts of offshore wind projects
- Chicago Cubs owners launching bid to buy EPL club Chelsea
- Chris Cuomo wants $125 million for 'unlawful' CNN firing
- US works to 'seize and freeze' wealth of Russian oligarchs
- Bipartisan effort to repeal TSA mask mandate gains momentum
- Stocks, yields end higher after Fed raises interest rates
- Leasing firm sees 'headway' in returning planes from Russia
Entertainment News
- Michelle Branch was 'in shock' after she was 'scolded for breastfeeding in a park
- Ryan Reynolds spoofed an airline safety video for his Aviation American Gin
- Ellen DeGeneres will end The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May.
- How ‘Temptation Island’ Season 4 Is Different (It’s Not Just a Guilty Pleasure)
- Chris Cuomo wants $125 million for 'unlawful' CNN firing
- ‘The Flash’ Sneak Peek: Old Foes & New Allies? (VIDEO)
- Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger says her and Chris Pratt’s daughter Lyla is “nesting” in preparation for their new addition
- Scarlett Johansson wouldn’t have dated her husband Colin Jost in high school
- Kim Kardashian says she 'has the cutest pictures' with Pete Davidson
- ‘Barry’: Forgiveness Has to Be Earned in HBO’s First Season 3 Teaser (VIDEO)