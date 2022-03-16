READING, Pa. - Moving toward the future, while honoring the past.
 
The countdown to Reading's 275th birthday has begun. Plans are underway to mark the anniversary one year from now with a big, day-long celebration, capped off with a large public event on Penn Street, and perhaps also, the Santander Arena. There are also plans for a New Year's Eve bash, a parade, and planting flower bulbs in the fall that will bloom next spring.
 
"It's not just one celebration we're going to be hosting," said Laura Reppert, a special event coordinator for the City. "The whole year is going to be full of different celebrations."
 
The City is calling on people interested in volunteering to help organize or sponsor celebrations. The City also unveiled its commemorative logo for the milestone.
 
"Our country is going to be 250 years in 2026, so, interesting to think about that our City older than our country," said Reppert. 
 
City Councilwoman Donna Reed's ancestors first came to Reading in the 1700s.
 
"We are the classic American melting pot," said Reed. "People have come here because it's been a refuge it's been a place of opportunity for generations."
 
Officials want this celebration to respect the past and represent the city's promising future.
 
"We hope that in 275 years they're as proud of Reading as we are right now," said Reed.

