READING, Pa. - Kids in Reading are getting ready to go back to school.

Families were invited to the Berks Lodge 47 building to celebrate and prep for the school year.

Free backpacks and other school supplies were given out.

Visitors also enjoyed food, music, games and a bouncy house.

Students went home looking fresh with their free haircuts and braids as well.

The first day of school for the Reading School District is next Monday, Aug. 28.