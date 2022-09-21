READING, Pa. — Drivers traveling through parts of Reading are in for a smoother ride.

The city announced Wednesday that it has launched an autumn paving project that will see nearly four miles of streets resurfaced before winter sets in.

Through Oct. 31, the city said its crews will pave more than 35 blocks on a dozen streets, from the south side to downtown and the far northwest. They are:

South Sixth Street (Penn to Cherry and Willow to Canal)

North Sixth Street (Penn to Court and Elm to Spring)

Front Street (Walnut to Windsor)

McKnight Street (Robeson to Windsor)

Windsor Street (Lincoln to Front)

Court Street (10th to 11th)

Cedar Street (Greenwich to Walnut)

South Eighth Street (Penn to Franklin)

Riverfront Drive (Second to Fourth)

Luzerne Street (Mercer to dead end at the Warren Street Bypass)

Wunder Street (Spruce to Muhlenberg)

Old Wyomissing Road (600-1400 blocks)

"Getting this year's paving project going was challenging," the city said on Twitter, "but we are finally doing it!"

The city said it is already making plans to pave nearly six miles of streets in the spring.