READING., Pa. – Reading City Council on Monday heard a suggestion from its administration that suggests the proposed tax increase for 2021 could be cut almost in half.
Director of Finance Jamar Kelly informed council during its committee-of-the-whole meeting that the proposed tax increase could be cut to 0.95 mills from the previous recommendation of 1.77 mills.
Kelly said he was making the recommendation because of additional revenue the city is realizing from the refinancing of $45 million in existing debt.
The city refinanced debt from 2014 and 2015 bond issues to allow the city to use savings of $2.1 million for the 2021 budget.
Last month council began to hold weekly budget meetings to review the proposed $92.7 spending plan that was to raise the millage to 19.459, from the current 17.689.
If council agrees to lower the amount of the proposed millage increase, taxes would still increase in 2021, but only to 18.639 mills.
That means the owner of a property assessed at $100,000 would have an annual property tax bill of $1,863.
Council did not discuss Kelly’s recommendation at the committee meeting or at the regular voting meeting, which followed.
Council President Jeffrey Waltman said he still has concerns about the earned income tax projections for 2021 and 2022, and what impact they may have on the city’s finances.
“We have to take a final look [at the earned income tax projections] on Dec. 1,” Waltman said.
Council is scheduled to adopt a final budget at its Dec. 14 meeting.
During the public comment at the regular meeting, council heard from Scott Street resident Janet Ludwikowski, who criticized the original recommendation of a 10% tax increase.
“We are getting poorer, and we are also an aging city,” Ludwikowski said. “I don’t see why the taxes have to go up. I speak for everybody when I say I don’t think this is quite fair.”
Council did not address Ludwikowski, but at the conclusion of the meeting, Councilwoman Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz acknowledged and thanked her.
“We’re all working diligently to make sure we are making the best decisions for the city,” Cepeda-Freytiz said. “I want to assure her that we will continue to work for the betterment of all of us.”
In other news, council approved a resolution to amend the municipal waste collection fees to include a senior citizen discount.
The monthly trash and recycling rate will be $270 a year, which is slightly less than the current $273.12. The senior rate will be $135, which equals $11.25 a month for a senior citizen.
The fee structure is connected to the city’s new ordinance for a single citywide trash hauler. Even though council approved the ordinance in July, the administration found that bids were too high and instead negotiated a one-year extension with its current hauler.
All city residential properties with six residential units or fewer are required to participate in municipal trash services, unless an unexpired contract with a private hauler exists. If residents have existing contracts with private haulers, they must still pay $90 a year for recycling fees.
Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said the rate for seniors is a great value. “It basically works out to $11 a month for both recycling and solid waste removal,” she said. “The administration was listening to the concerns to come out with this much-reduced fee.”