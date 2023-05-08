READING, Pa. – The LGBT Center of Greater Reading celebrated the completion of a collaborative art piece with a potluck dinner Monday night.
For over a month, young adults and seniors from the center worked on a mosaic with local artist Michael Miller at Albright College.
Community members enjoyed a meal at the center in Reading to cap it all off Monday night.
The goal was to make a mosaic together called "Cultivating Community Among Generations."
The center says the mosaic will be part of its garden space.