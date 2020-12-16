Reading Public Library on South 5th Street
Tim Lind | 69 News

READING, Pa. - The winter storm has prompted the Reading Public Library to alter its schedule.

The library will close its downtown location and all three of its branches at 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to Christian Crespo, the city's communications coordinator.

The libraries will remain closed Thursday so that sidewalks and parking lots can be cleared of snow and ice.

As of late Wednesday morning, 69 News meteorologists were predicting a snowfall of between eight and 12 inches for most of Berks County. Small areas in the far western and northern parts of Berks are in the 12-18-inch range.

