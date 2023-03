READING, Pa. - In preparation for St. Patrick's day, Reading Liederkranz says "even Germans are Irish on St Patrick's Day."

Its annual St. Patrick's Day Celebration is from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday night.

It features an all-you-can-eat Irish buffet and live music.

It's one of the club's most popular events and sells out every year.

Tickets can be purchased in advance on its website.