LOWER ALSACE TWP., Pa. - The Reading Liederkranz is holding a much smaller wedding feast event in lieu of its traditional Oktoberfest per Pennsylvania's COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions.
It's a ticketed event that starts Thursday and goes through Saturday.
The event commemorates the wedding feast of German royals Prince Ludwig and Princess Therese, whose anniversary is celebrated as Oktoberfest. This year it's a fraction of what the organization's October event usually is.
"Thanks to the governor, he says we cannot have more than 250 people at one shot," says Dieter Wolter, with the Reading Liederkranz. With 25 volunteers that leaves the number of ticketed guests at a 225 maximum.
It's a far cry from the upwards of 2500 to 5000 people that typically attend the club's Oktoberfest celebration in a night.
Organizers say the three-night wedding feast celebration will be done banquet style with a band that performs each night but a lot of the other festivities will be cut back.
"Normally we would have dancers performing and things," says Wolter, "but we can't do that because of the coronavirus, the social distancing. We can't have that."
Not having the Oktoberfest is a major blow to the Liederkranz's incoming revenue and with an aging membership base, they are concerned about the future.
"That's unfortunate but there's where our revenue is so we're struggling definitely and this is not helping," says Wolter.
There are still some tickets left for Thursday night and Saturday, but Friday, which is the actual recreation of the wedding celebration, is sold out.