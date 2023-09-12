Reading Liederkranz hosts group from Germany

READING, Pa. – The Reading Liederkranz hosted visitors from Germany ahead of its annual Oktoberfest.
Friends from Reading's sister city, Reutlingen, Germany, made an impromptu visit.
They sung a song in German, helping Americans from Lower Alsace Township practice the language.
It isn't the first time they've stopped by the Liederkranz. And it won't be the last, thanks to the two cities' strong bond.
"It's like coming back to friends and to family," said Barbara Bosch, former mayor of Reutlingen. "It's not only a sistership relationship, it's more than that, Marcia, right?"
"It's a friendship," said Reading City Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz.
"It's a friendship. It's friends we've got here," Bosch said. "I appreciate it very much, and it's always a very warm welcome."
Goodman-Hinnershitz added that they've shared many good times and good songs at the Reading Liederkranz in the past.