LOWER ALSACE TWP., Pa. - The Reading Liederkranz was voted the nation's 3rd best Oktoberfest celebration in a recent USA Today reader's poll.

The Liederkranz was in competition with 19 other contenders to determine whose festival would take home the top prize.

The days-long celebration of German food, drink, music and culture at Berks County's venerable Liederkranz draws massive crowds each year.

It's an all-volunteer-based event, and profits go into putting on the next year's Oktoberfest.

Reading Liederkranz's Oktoberfest is consistently ranked among the best Oktoberfest celebrations in the nation and even took the top prize in 2015 and 2019.

The year's celebration takes place Sept. 27 through Oct. 1 on the grounds of the Reading Liederkranz, which is located at 143 Spook Lane in Lower Alsace Township.