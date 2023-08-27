LOWER ALSACE TWP., Pa. — The Reading Liederkranz is in competition with 19 other contenders to determine who has the best Oktoberfest celebration in the United States.

Voting is now open for the USA TODAY Top 10 Readers' Choice for best Oktoberfest 2023.

The days-long celebration of German food, drink, music and culture at Berks County's venerable Liederkranz in Lower Alsace Township draws massive crowds each year. It's all volunteer-based, and all the profits go into next year's Oktoberfest.

"The authenticity, we have a lot of Germans come over here and say that yes, we're on a small scale from the Oktoberfest that happens over there, but it reminds them of home," said Jonathan Linton, the club's president.

Reading Liederkranz's Oktoberfest is consistently ranked among the best Oktoberfest celebrations in the nation and even took the top prize in 2015 and 2019.

Voting will end Sept. 4 at noon, and winners will be announced Sept. 15.