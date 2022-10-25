READING, Pa. - Hey Reading, it's time to clean up.

"It's actually an initiative directly from the mayor,” said Ryan Bradley, in charge of clean up projects for the city. “We currently have ninety streets that are adopted in the city of Reading."

The city's Adopt-A-Block program is nearing its goal, hoping to get ten more blocks adopted before Turkey Day.

"Residents, non-profits, churches, private business owners, whoever can actually reach out,” Bradley said.

How does it work?

“The agreement is simple,” said Bradley. “ It’s a two year agreement, whereas you clean up once a week for that two year period."

And other cleanup concern I don't know if you've noticed, but the leaves have already started to fall, couple that with wet conditions and it makes it bad for storm drains right here in the city of Reading.

“Clean their gutters, it's very important especially on rainy days and if you adopt a block, lands have trees in the area, go out after rain and try to clear the gutters,” Bradley said.

It's not just the streets - but the drive - as Skyline overlooking the city is a big concern.

"They pulled out a lot of stuff like, I have pictures they actually go up there and throw it over,” Bradley said.

The Berks Area Mountain Bike Association and environmental land use has been hard at work picking up trash off of Skyline Drive and they're not done yet.

"So far since the summer started they've been up there four times. They have two more times scheduled,” Bradley said.

They'll be back out there this Saturday and if you want to help that effort or Adopt a block, you can reach out to the Mayors Office.