READING, Pa.- The Downtown Improvement District ceased operations following a city council vote in December. Since then, the Moran administration has continued to hold meetings and have discussions with stakeholders to address the need to keep up those services.
"Our top priority is to maintain those services and fill in those gaps through city resources," says Abe Amoros, managing director for the city of Reading.
Right now, community development and public works departments are taking on the brunt of responsibilities, focusing mainly on cleanliness and safety.
"We're looking at providing city resources in terms of dollars from departments and also additional personnel," says Amoros.
He says special events are a major part of downtown economic development but with COVID they've been in a bit of a holding pattern. City officials are addressing those gaps. They're also looking at adjusting the area where services are provided.
"The city is taking this initiative very seriously and we're looking forward to the announcement of a coordinator who is really going to take this up as part of their job description," says Amoros.