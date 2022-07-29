READING, Pa. - Reading has turned the page.

"The City's looking forward to do big things outside of Act 47," Reading Financcal Director Jamar Kelly said.

Now two weeks removed from the financial constraints of Act 47, those who live or work in the city may wonder when they can start to see tangible change.

"Most everything is happening in the background as we prepare to negotiate our collective bargaining agreements and prepare our budget for next year," Kelly said.

Act 47 had put restraints on spending that limited the amount of police officers on the streets. City officials say they'd like to bring on more patrol officers, but they must do it methodically over time.

"That's a responsible way to bring more patrol officers into our department," Kelly said. "Just because we're out of Act 47 doesn't mean that we can go hire 20 officers because that would not be responsible, especially in terms of the budget.

"I would expect when the next round of dept of justice funding opens up for police officers we would certainly put in an application for that."

Looking at the now, city financial officials say gone is the commuter tax the 0.3% taken out of your paycheck if you work in the city but don't live there.

"It will not be that material of a difference," Kelly said, "but certainly it will be dollars back into your paycheck."

That money was going toward capital improvement projects, but city officials say rescue plan money will help fill that void.

"Our preference is not to introduce any additional tax," Kelly said.

City officials say the city has rescue plan funding through 2024 in terms of committing to projects for funding, and through 2026 in terms of spending that money.