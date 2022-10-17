READING, Pa. - The city of Reading is taking action to get more crossing guards on the streets.

All City Management Services hosted a hiring event Monday.

Officials say the company was looking to add 42 new crossing guards. About three quarters of those spots have now been filled.

They say the company contracted with the city so it could focus on other things.

"So we come in and we help recruit crossing guards, oversee them, train them, and help the program run smoothly," said Hayley Frome, Asst. Regional Manager with All City Management Services.

The job pays $45 a day for about two hours of work.

If you're interested, contact All City Management Services.