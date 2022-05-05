READING, Pa. – Reading officials say the city is ready to stand on its own after 10 years of state oversight of its budget.
The state has been assisting the city since it was deemed to be in financial distress back in 2009.
A meeting was held at Reading City Hall on Wednesday to discuss the city's ability to exit the state's financial oversight.
"We're in a city on the rise," said Reading Mayor Eddie Moran.
Inside Reading City Hall, it was testimony after testimony.
Moran was among those speaking, making the push to have the city exit its Act 47 status.
"We were able to give some very detailed testimony and support from various witnesses, including those from DCED (the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development), which recommends the final exit of Act 47," Moran said.
The city entered Act 47 more than a decade ago, meaning it was financially distressed, resulting in the state helping with financial oversight to help make changes.
Moran said the future is looking bright.
"I feel that it's been a long time coming," he said. "Twelve years as a citizen of Reading myself. I saw some hard, tough challenges, but I think we're finally getting a grip on it."
Moran is still recommending the city retains its commuter tax, which he said benefits those coming in and out of Reading.
Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz is in agreement.
"The commuter tax at this point funds our capital projects, which benefit the whole community," she said.
Goodman-Hinnershitz said places like the Pagoda benefit from the tax. It also goes to help with things like roadways.
Goodman-Hinnershitz was a member of council when the city entered Act 47. She says it is time to move forward.
"We're in an excellent place as far as the finances go," Goodman-Hinnershitz said. "It means that we've been very prudent about ensuring we have a fund balance, that we don't run a deficit budget."
It is something she said has been achieved through lots of hard work.
"This is a very joyful time to be able to see where we're at," she said.