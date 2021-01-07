Jonathan K. Rai

READING, Pa. - A Reading man has been jailed on rape and related charges in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of a 14-year-old boy.

Detectives with the Berks County district attorney's office announced Thursday their arrest of Jonathan K. Rai, 78, on charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse (two counts), sexual assault, corruption of minors, and indecent assault (two counts).

Rai sexually abused the boy, now 15, inside a city home over the summer, and he gave the boy money in exchange for explicit photos and videos of an 11-year-old girl, according to the detectives.

Rai was apprehended Thursday morning in neighboring Montgomery County and arraigned by video, at which time a judge set his bail at $30,000. He was committed to the Berks County Jail.

