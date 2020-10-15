READING, Pa. - A man accused of trying to run over a pregnant woman in Reading is now in custody.
Scott Parsons, 28, has been arraigned on multiple charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault of an unborn child, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, and harassment.
The incident happened on Oct. 4, when authorities said Parsons attempted to run over the woman with his truck outside his home on West Buttonwood Street.
The woman was forced to run and jump out of the way to avoid being hit by the vehicle, the police said.
Before that, they said the two got into an argument and that Parsons pushed the woman to the ground.