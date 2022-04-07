READING, Pa. -- Authorities in Berks County have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a child.
According to a release from the Berks County District Attorney's Office, detectives arrested Olmer Carlos Chinchilla, 30, of Reading Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl over the course of several years.
Authorities learned of the assault through ChildLine, a mandated statewide child protective services program, back in Oct. 2021, according to the release. During an investigation, detectives learned the victim disclosed to a witness Chinchilla allegedly sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions when she was between the ages of four and eight.
The victim told Children's Alliance Center officials during a forensic interview in November Chinchilla had assaulted her on multiple occasions, according to the release.
Chinchilla admitted to detectives he sexually assaulted the victim and that the abuse occurred when she was between six and 7-years-old, the release said.
He is currently being held in Berks county Central Processing awaiting a preliminary arraignment.
Chinchilla has been charged with indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and corruption of minors.